Jean-Pierre canceled ‘View’ appearance over writers strike

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre canceled a Wednesday appearance on ABC’s “The View” to support striking writers.

“Out of respect for striking writers, we pulled down our scheduled appearance on The View. President Biden and his entire administration sincerely hope that the writers’ strike gets resolved — and writers are given the fair deal they deserve — as soon as possible,” a White House official told The Hill.

The administration learned the show employs members of the Writers’ Guild of America last night, CBS’s Ed O’Keefe first reported. “The View’s” social media pulled down any mentions of Jean-Pierre coming on the daytime show since she canceled.

Biden expressed his support for the striking writers in May, when he said he hopes they are given a fair deal “as soon as possible.”

The Writers’ Guild of America, which represents more than 11,500 television and film writers, went on strike in early May amid negotiations for a new contract.

At the center of the dispute is frustration among writers that they aren’t getting paid enough despite entertainment options expanding. The guild has argued a steady income for writers has become more difficult to earn as streaming services use smaller staffs to produce increasing content.

Biden often claims he is the most pro-union president in U.S. history. He was endorsed earlier this month by major union groups, including the AFL-CIO, and rallied with them in Philadelphia.