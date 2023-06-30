trending:

Administration

Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling

by Alex Gangitano - 06/30/23 11:11 AM ET
President Biden on Friday will announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers following the Supreme Court ruling that struck down his student debt relief plan, according to a source within the White House.

“While we strongly disagree with the court, we prepared for this scenario. The president will have more to say today,” the source told The Hill. “The president will make clear he’s not done fighting yet and will announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers.”

The president will also make “crystal clear” to student loan borrowers that. “Republicans are responsible for denying them the relief that President Biden has been fighting to get to them,” according to the source.

The Supreme Court decision stopped more than 40 million borrowers from receiving loan forgiveness and delivered a major defeat to one of the president’s key campaign promises. Although the decision was expected from the conservative-majority court, the White House has shied away from announcing a Plan B if the program is struck down.

The program, announced in August, would have canceled up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers, if the individual’s income is less than $125,000.

The president announced it amid mounting pressure from progressives to act on student debt. While some had pushed for up to $50,000 in relief, they saw his program as a positive first step.

The decision on Friday limits Biden’s options to deliver on his 2020 campaign promise to forgive student loans. 

When it announced the program, the administration sought to tie it to the national emergency established during the public health crisis from COVID-19. It cited the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act — a law Congress enacted after 9/11 and as the nation went to war — to justify the maneuver.

“The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal. It does not,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote Friday.

