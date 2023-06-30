trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden bristles at reporter asking if he gave student loan borrowers ‘false hope’

by Brett Samuels - 06/30/23 4:29 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/30/23 4:29 PM ET

President Biden on Friday disputed the suggestion that he gave student loan borrowers “false hope” after his plan to offer relief of up to $20,000 in debt was struck down by the Supreme Court.

“I didn’t give any false hope,” Biden said in response to a question from a reporter. “The question was whether or not I would do even more than was requested. What I did I thought was appropriate and was able to be done and would get done. I didn’t give borrowers false hope. But Republicans snatched away the hope they were given, and it’s real. Real hope.”

Asked if he thought he overstepped his authority, Biden said he thought the Supreme Court “misinterpreted the Constitution.”

The Supreme Court earlier Friday blocked the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan in a 6-3 decision, stopping more than 40 million borrowers from receiving loan forgiveness and delivering a major defeat to one of the president’s key campaign promises.

More on SCOTUS’s student loans ruling from The Hill

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for himself and his five conservative colleagues, ruled Congress had not authorized the executive branch to forgive the debts that are estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars. 

Biden’s plan would have canceled up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers, if the individual’s income is below $125,000. The income limit was doubled for married couples.

The president said Friday he directed his administration to offer debt relief through the Higher Education Act. He said the new path would be “legally sound” but would take longer to deliver relief.

Tags Biden administration Higher Education Act Joe Biden John Roberts Pell Grants student debt relief student loan debt Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  2. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  3. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  4. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  5. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  6. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  7. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  8. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  9. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  10. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  11. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
  12. The Memo: Trump’s Supreme Court shows its seismic impact
  13. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  14. DeSantis signs bill allowing new roads to be built with mining waste linked to ...
  15. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  16. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  17. Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s student debt decision
  18. Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions
Load more