Biden, King Charles III to meet next week in Windsor Castle

President Biden is set to meet King Charles III while in London next week, the White House announced Sunday.

The president will travel to the United Kingdom on July 9 and also will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The meeting with Charles will be the first time the two have met since the coronation in May, and it will take place July 10 at Windsor Castle, the BBC reported. The two engagements are to “further strengthen the close relationship between our nations,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The president will then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, for the NATO Summit and Helsinki, Finland, for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit.

First lady Jill Biden traveled to London to attend the coronation in May, representing the United States. Biden spoke with Charles in April to congratulate him and the president attended the late Queen’s funeral in September.

Biden hosted Sunak at the White House last month. Before that, the two were together in Japan for the Group of Seven summit in May and Biden visited Sunak in Northern Ireland in April when the president marked the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.