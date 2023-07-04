Biden calls for gun reform after ‘wave of tragic and senseless shootings’ in recent days

President Biden called on Republican lawmakers to “come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms” following several “tragic and senseless shootings” leading up to Independence Day.

The president’s Tuesday statement comes after a slew of recent shootings, including one in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday night that left three people dead and eight wounded, a Philadelphia shooting the same night that killed five people and injured two children and a Baltimore block party shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and 28 injured.

“Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence,” Biden wrote in the statement.

Biden called attention to the one year anniversary of last year’s Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Ill., where seven people were killed and dozens were injured at a parade.

In the statement, Biden acknowledged Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (D) and other legislators and activists who, following the shooting, took part in the successful effort to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines across the state.

“Their achievement will save lives. But it will not erase their grief. It will not bring back the seven Americans killed in Highland Park or heal the injuries and trauma that scores of others will continue to carry,” the statement read.

“And as we have seen over the last few days, much more must be done in Illinois and across America to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart,” Biden added, urging other states and legislators to follow Illinois’s lead in implementing gun-law reforms.