trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls for gun reform after ‘wave of tragic and senseless shootings’ in recent days

by Clara Duhon - 07/04/23 1:55 PM ET
by Clara Duhon - 07/04/23 1:55 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden called on Republican lawmakers to “come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms” following several “tragic and senseless shootings” leading up to Independence Day.

The president’s Tuesday statement comes after a slew of recent shootings, including one in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday night that left three people dead and eight wounded, a Philadelphia shooting the same night that killed five people and injured two children and a Baltimore block party shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and 28 injured.

“Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence,” Biden wrote in the statement.

Biden called attention to the one year anniversary of last year’s Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Ill., where seven people were killed and dozens were injured at a parade.

In the statement, Biden acknowledged Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (D) and other legislators and activists who, following the shooting, took part in the successful effort to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines across the state.

“Their achievement will save lives. But it will not erase their grief. It will not bring back the seven Americans killed in Highland Park or heal the injuries and trauma that scores of others will continue to carry,” the statement read.

“And as we have seen over the last few days, much more must be done in Illinois and across America to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart,” Biden added, urging other states and legislators to follow Illinois’s lead in implementing gun-law reforms.

Tags gun reform Independence Day Joe Biden mass shootings President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  5. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  6. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  7. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  8. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  9. Powder that prompted brief evacuation at White House found to be cocaine
  10. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  11. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  12. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  13. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  14. Kremlin says Russia, US have discussed potential prisoner swap involving ...
  15. Dan Cox says he has not filed to run for House, has reported FEC filing for ...
  16. RNC debate rules leave long shot candidates with few options
  17. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  18. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
Load more