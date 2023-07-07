trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House confirms prisoner swap discussions involving US reporter after Kremlin claims 

by Alex Gangitano - 07/07/23 2:55 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 07/07/23 2:55 PM ET
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Despite its reputation as a comedic roast, the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday plans to take on the serious and solemn role of journalism in a democracy. This year’s dinner occurs as Gershkovich has been imprisoned in Russia. He was detained in March and charged with spying, despite strong denials from his employer and the U.S. government. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
FILE – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Despite its reputation as a comedic roast, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday plans to take on the serious and solemn role of journalism in a democracy. This year’s dinner occurs as Gershkovich has been imprisoned in Russia. He was detained in March and charged with spying, despite strong denials from his employer and the U.S. government. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

The White House on Friday confirmed there have been talks with Russia about a potential prisoner swap involving detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

“I do not want to give false hope,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters. “There have been discussions, but those discussions have not produced a clear pathway.”

“We have also made clear for months now, even before Evan was detained as we were dealing with Paul Whelan, that we are prepared to do hard things in order to get our citizens,” he said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. and Russia are discussing a swap of Gershkovich and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen who is facing charges in the U.S. for alleged cybercrimes. U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy met with Gershkovich at Lefortovo prison in Moscow a day before Peskov’s comments.

“We have said that we remain in contact with Russian authorities, at high levels, on these cases,” Sullivan said Friday.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap in December, with the U.S. releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Friday marks 100 days since Gershkovich was arrested in late March on espionage charges. Sullivan said he met with representatives from the Wall Street Journal and Gershkovich’s family earlier Friday to mark the day.

Sullivan also said the White House is “invested” in bringing home Gershkovich, as well as former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018.

Tags Brittney Griner Dmitry Peskov Jake Sullivan Paul Whelan Viktor Bout Vladimir Dunaev

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  4. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  5. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  6. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  7. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  8. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  9. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  10. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  11. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  12. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  13. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  14. Cotton backs Biden sending cluster munitions to Ukraine
  15. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  16. Rudy Giuliani says he should be hired to find culprit in White House cocaine ...
  17. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  18. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
Load more