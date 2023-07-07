trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden defends sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

by Alex Gangitano - 07/07/23 4:45 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 07/07/23 4:45 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks at Flex LTD, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. On Friday, Biden will discuss plans to help reduce health care costs as he gears up for his 2024 reelection campaign in which inflation remains a dominant concern for voters.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden speaks at Flex LTD, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. On Friday, Biden will discuss plans to help reduce health care costs as he gears up for his 2024 reelection campaign in which inflation remains a dominant concern for voters.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden on Friday defended the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying the decision, saying the Ukrainians needed them.

“It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill,” Biden said told CNN in an interview that is set to air Sunday.

“The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition,” he added, noting the “main thing” is whether the Ukrainians have the weapons to stop the Russians.

“I think they needed them,” he said of the cluster munitions.

Cluster munitions are dropped by aircraft or fired by a ground-based weapons system over a target area, spreading out a few dozen to hundreds of submunitions. The decision to send the weapons, which can strike multiple targets, comes as Ukrainian forces are expending high rates of ammunition and are making slow progress in their counteroffensive.

“This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it,” Biden told CNN. “What I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to, not permanently, but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians.”

“They’re trying to get through those trenches and stop those tanks from rolling. But it was not an easy decision,” the president told CNN. “We’re not signatories to that agreement, but it took me awhile to be convinced to do it.”

The approval of the transfer has sparked concern from human rights groups and some congressional lawmakers over the weapon’s ability to harm civilians and children long after the bombs have fallen.

The weapons are banned by more than 100 countries because the submunitions spread out imprecisely, often fail to detonate and remain as explosive hazards for decades.

Tags cluster munitions Russia-Ukraine war

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  4. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  5. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  6. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  7. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  8. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  9. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  10. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  11. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  12. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  15. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  16. The failed coup in Russia has turned Putin into a lame duck
  17. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  18. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
Load more