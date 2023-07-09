trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Kirby says sending cluster munitions will keep ‘Ukraine in the fight’

by Lauren Sforza - 07/09/23 11:23 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/09/23 11:23 AM ET
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby
Tierney L. Cross
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on Monday, June 26, 2023.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby doubled down on the U.S. decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying that it will keep the country “in the fight.”

“This is about keeping Ukraine in the fight. You were just there. You talk to President Zelenskyy about the counteroffensive, and in some ways, it’s not going as fast as he would like,” Kirby told ABC’s Martha Raddatz on “This Week.”

The Biden administration announced last week that it planned to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, which contain multiple explosive submunitions. The bombs are banned by many countries due to the risks the explosives may pose to civilians.

President Biden has also defended the administration’s choice, saying it was a “very difficult decision” made after discussing it with allies and lawmakers. Kirby said Sunday that the administration is “mindful” about the risks the bombs will pose to civilians, but noted that Russia is already using these bombs in Ukraine that have killed civilians.

Kirby said that Ukraine will be using the cluster bombs to defend its territory and to target Russian positions.

“We are very mindful of the concerns about civilian casualties and unexploded ordnance being picked up by civilians or children and being hurt. Of course, we’re mindful of that,” Kirby said.

“And I think we can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed by Russian forces with — whether it’s cluster munitions, drones, missile attacks or just frontal assault than will likely be hurt by the use of these cluster munitions fired at Russian positions inside Ukrainian territory,” he added.

Tags Joe Biden John Kirby John Kirby President Joe Biden russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  2. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  5. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  6. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  7. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  8. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  9. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  10. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  11. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  12. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  13. Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump
  14. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  15. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  16. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  17. Trump in Las Vegas speech attempts to rally voters against DeSantis: ‘He’s ...
  18. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
Load more