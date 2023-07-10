trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden meets with King Charles III at Windsor Castle

by Alex Gangitano - 07/10/23 8:24 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 07/10/23 8:24 AM ET
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Britain's King Charles III and as they meet at Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023.
Chris Jackson/Pool via Associated Press
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Britain’s King Charles III and as they meet at Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023.

President Biden on Monday met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, marking the first time he has met with him since he became king.

The president arrived at Windsor and the King walked out to a white tent with red carpeting to greet his motorcade. They shook hands and the royal band played the Star Spangled Banner.

The two leaders walked around the tent together and saw the Honor Guard. The president put his hand on King Charles’ back and then they entered the castle together. They are sitting for a meeting at Windsor and after that, they will participate in a climate engagement with philanthropists and investors.

Biden spoke with Charles in April to congratulate him on his coronation and the president attended the late Queen’s funeral in September. The president didn’t attend the coronation in May but first lady Jill Biden went to represent the United States.

Earlier on Monday, Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London.

“It’s good to be back,” Biden told Sunak. 

The president joked that they been meeting about once a month since Sunak became prime minister. Biden hosted Sunak at the White House last month. Before that, the two were together in Japan for the Group of Seven summit in May and Biden visited Sunak in Northern Ireland in April.

“We’re very privileged and fortunate to have you here,” Sunak said.

Later on Monday, Biden will leave the United Kingdom to travel to Vilnius, Lithuania for the NATO summit.

Tags Jill Biden Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  2. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  3. A record share of Americans is living alone
  4. DeSantis’s stumbles have GOP mulling other Trump alternatives
  5. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  6. Greene’s Freedom Caucus ousting underscores GOP-conservative tensions
  7. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  8. DeSantis accuses Trump administration of ‘colluding’ with big tech to bury ...
  9. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  10. Donald Trump is just a smaller, weaker Richard Nixon
  11. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  12. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  13. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  14. Ron DeSantis’s culture war is not helping his chances of being president
  15. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  16. Larry Nassar, convicted of abusing gymnasts, stabbed in prison: report 
  17. Biden meets with King Charles III at Windsor Castle
  18. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
Load more