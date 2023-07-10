Biden meets with King Charles III at Windsor Castle

President Biden on Monday met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, marking the first time he has met with him since he became king.

The president arrived at Windsor and the King walked out to a white tent with red carpeting to greet his motorcade. They shook hands and the royal band played the Star Spangled Banner.

The two leaders walked around the tent together and saw the Honor Guard. The president put his hand on King Charles’ back and then they entered the castle together. They are sitting for a meeting at Windsor and after that, they will participate in a climate engagement with philanthropists and investors.

Biden spoke with Charles in April to congratulate him on his coronation and the president attended the late Queen’s funeral in September. The president didn’t attend the coronation in May but first lady Jill Biden went to represent the United States.

Earlier on Monday, Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London.

“It’s good to be back,” Biden told Sunak.

The president joked that they been meeting about once a month since Sunak became prime minister. Biden hosted Sunak at the White House last month. Before that, the two were together in Japan for the Group of Seven summit in May and Biden visited Sunak in Northern Ireland in April.

“We’re very privileged and fortunate to have you here,” Sunak said.

Later on Monday, Biden will leave the United Kingdom to travel to Vilnius, Lithuania for the NATO summit.