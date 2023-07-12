trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden, allies to announce plans to bolster Ukraine’s military

by Brett Samuels - 07/12/23 7:28 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 07/12/23 7:28 AM ET
U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden on Wednesday will announce plans for the U.S. and Group of Seven (G7) allies to provide long-term security commitments to Ukraine to ensure its military is capable of fending off Russia, the White House said.

Biden and allies will make a “major announcement” alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the conclusion of the NATO Summit being held this week in Lithuania, Amanda Sloat, the senior director for Europe at the National Security Council, told reporters.

“The United States, along with G7 leaders, will announce our intent to help Ukraine build a military that can defend itself and deter a future attack,” Sloat said.

The announcement will launch a process for a series of negotiations with Ukraine to reach bilateral security commitments, Sloat said. The process “will ensure that the military assistance we provide Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression continues to be part of a long-term investment in Ukraine’s future force,” she added.

Sloat noted that the message will make clear that Russia will not simply be able to wait out Ukrainian forces. 

The announcement comes as Biden is set to meet one-on-one with Zelensky and then deliver remarks detailing U.S. support for Ukraine in the roughly 17 months since Russian forces invaded the country.

It also comes after Zelensky on Tuesday expressed frustration about the skepticism from Biden and some other world leaders about Ukraine joining NATO, a move Biden has said should wait until after the war with Russia has ended.

“It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance,” Zelensky said. “This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine’s membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror.”

The U.S has already allocated billions of dollars in military and financial support to Ukraine in the year-and-a-half since Russia invaded, and Biden has pledged his administration will support the Ukrainians for as long as it takes to end the war.

But some Republicans in Congress have opposed a “blank check” policy of sending aid to Ukraine, and leading GOP presidential candidates, such as former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have signaled they would roll back U.S. support for Ukraine if elected.

Tags Biden administration G7 Joe Biden Lithuania NATO summit Ukraine aid Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  3. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  4. Tuberville’s white nationalism comments trigger GOP uproar 
  5. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  6. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  7. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  8. FBI director to testify as GOP’s skepticism reaches fever pitch
  9. Are your old CDs worth anything to collectors?
  10. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  11. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  12. Teamsters president rips UPS, joins Twitter pile-on amid strike threat
  13. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  14. The Memo: Trump delaying tactic on trial could scramble 2024 race
  15. Moderate Democrats call on McCarthy to reject GOP extremes on defense bill
  16. A record share of Americans is living alone
  17. Study: COVID spread from deer to humans multiple times
  18. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
Load more