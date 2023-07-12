Watch live: Biden gives remarks on support for Ukraine and defending democracy

President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Wednesday to highlight the United States’s continued support for Ukraine — alongside NATO allies and partners — to defend Ukraine’s democratic values.

The White House announced plans Wednesday for the U.S. and Group of Seven allies to provide long-term security commitments to Ukraine to ensure its military is capable of fending off Russia during the prolonged war in the region.

Biden and allies will make a major announcement alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the conclusion of the NATO Summit being held this week in Lithuania.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

