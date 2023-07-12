Watch live: Harris hosts talk with civil rights leaders, consumer rights experts on impact of AI

Vice President Harris is hosting a discussion Wednesday afternoon with advocates for civil rights and consumer protection about policies for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on society.

The meeting follows a talk in May led by Harris and attended by President Biden and executives of major companies developing AI applications concerning possible risks that could emerge as their software proliferates.

Last year, the administration drafted a “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.”

That document lists a wide range of uses for AI, including health care, banking, traffic control and human resources. It also established standards to prevent automation from becoming a tool of discrimination or a threat to society.

Wednesday’s talk is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

