Administration

Biden approval rating holds steady near lowest levels of presidency: survey 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/12/23 9:54 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden announces new health care initiatives to prevent ‘junk’ health care plans, prevent surprise medical billing and predatory credit cards and loans during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, July 7, 2023.

President Biden’s approval rating remains near the lowest levels of his presidency, according to a survey.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll asked respondents over three days whether they “approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president.” It found that Biden’s approval rating remained steady at 40 percent in early July, a small drop from the 41 percent approval rating in June.

According to Reuters, Biden’s lowest approval rating hit its lowest point in May 2022 at 36 percent. Since then, his approval rating has hovered around 40 percent and has occasionally dipped down or ticked up.

The results of this poll are similar to those of other polls. A Gallup poll last month showed that 43 percent of respondents said they approve of the way the president is handling his role, which was the highest approval rating Gallup reported since August.

The three-day poll also found that the economy remained the top issue for respondents, with 21 percent listing it as their top concern. This was followed by 15 percent of respondents saying that crime or corruption was their top concern.

The poll found that respondents were split on the Supreme Court’s decision last month to invalidate Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which would have given up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness for more than 40 million borrowers. Among respondents, 49 percent supported its ruling and 48 percent opposed it.

The majority of respondents also said they would support term limits for the Supreme Court justices, which included 85 percent of Democrats and 56 percent of Republicans.

The poll was conducted among 1,028 adults over a three-day period that ended Monday and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

