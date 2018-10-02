Trump says only reason to vote Democrat is 'if you're tired of winning'

President Trump Donald John TrumpFlake: I sometimes feel like I'm 'without a party' Graham attacks NBC as ‘co-conspirator in the destruction of Kavanaugh’ Alex Trebek hosts gubernatorial debate in Pennsylvania MORE on Tuesday pitched his case for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections, suggesting that the only reason to vote for a Democrat is "if you're tired of winning."

THE ONLY REASON TO VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT IS IF YOU’RE TIRED OF WINNING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2018

Trump issued the all-caps message shortly before departing for an event in Philadelphia.

The president this week will make three separate trips to stump for Republican candidates. He traveled to Tennessee on Monday in support of Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnTrump attacks potential 2020 Democratic challengers at rally The Hill's Morning Report — Where the Kavanaugh nomination stands Senate GOP guards its majority as Dems spend big MORE (R), who is in the midst of a a close race against former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

On Tuesday, Trump will head to Mississippi in support of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) for a rally that was canceled last month amid Hurricane Florence.

Hyde-Smith is hoping to retain the Senate she seat she was appointed to in April after Thad Cochran resigned. She is facing a challenge from two Democrats and Republican Chris McDaniel in a special election in November.

On Thursday, Trump will be in Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost in the 2016 election. Republicans are hoping to win key House races in the state and to defeat Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithObama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements Election Countdown: Trump confident about midterms in Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh controversy tests candidates | Sanders, Warren ponder if both can run | Super PACs spending big | Two states open general election voting Friday | Latest Senate polls Farm bill must protect working lands conservation programs MORE (D).

This week's rallies follow a Saturday appearance in West Virginia, where Trump stumped for Patrick Morrisey, who is hoping to defeat vulnerable incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinManchin leads in West Virginia despite high Trump approval: poll FBI’s Kavanaugh scope widens as GOP seeks votes ACLU's M in anti-Kavanaugh ads won't target Flake, Collins MORE (D-W.Va.).

Trump has frequently criticized Democrats as "obstructionists" and called for voters to elect more Republicans to enact his agenda. He has in recent weeks grown more visible on the campaign trail as the midterm campaign enters its final month.

While Trump has insisted a "red wave" is possible, Democrats are seeking to re-take control of the House and Senate and hold a 7.4 percentage point lead on the generic congressional ballot, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Democrats need to win 23 seats to win back the majority in the House, and need to pick up two seats to do the same in the Senate.