Harris to meet with key Democratic groups in upcoming travel blitz

Vice President Harris will spend the coming weeks traveling the country to meet with key Democratic constituencies, the White House announced Thursday.

Harris, who will be an important surrogate for the Biden campaign as the 2024 race gets underway, is set to meet with prominent groups in the LGBTQ, Black and Latino communities, as well as with a major anti-gun-violence group.

“From visits to Florida and Massachusetts to Illinois and Indiana, the Vice President will continue her leadership while ensuring communities and constituencies not only have their voices heard but that they have a seat at the table in the Biden-Harris Administration,” the White House said in a statement.

Harris will first travel to Chicago on Sunday for the Rainbow Push Coalition’s annual convention. The following week, she will attend Delta Sigma Theta’s national conference in Indianapolis.

Later in July, Harris will head back to Chicago for the UnidosUS annual conference, and she will travel to Boston for the NAACP’s national convention.

Harris will travel to Orlando, Fla., in August for the African Methodist Episcopal Church Women’s Missionary Society quadrennial convention, the White House said, and attend an Everytown for Gun Safety gathering in Chicago.

The events are part of Harris’s work within the White House, where she has taken the lead on key issues like voting rights, preventing gun violence and maintaining relationships with diverse communities. But the stops also underscore how Harris will spend much of the next year and a half traveling the country to energize key Democratic constituencies that will be important in President Biden’s reelection bid.