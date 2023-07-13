trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris to meet with key Democratic groups in upcoming travel blitz

by Brett Samuels - 07/13/23 9:07 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 07/13/23 9:07 AM ET
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Howard Theatre in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Vice President Harris will spend the coming weeks traveling the country to meet with key Democratic constituencies, the White House announced Thursday.

Harris, who will be an important surrogate for the Biden campaign as the 2024 race gets underway, is set to meet with prominent groups in the LGBTQ, Black and Latino communities, as well as with a major anti-gun-violence group.

“From visits to Florida and Massachusetts to Illinois and Indiana, the Vice President will continue her leadership while ensuring communities and constituencies not only have their voices heard but that they have a seat at the table in the Biden-Harris Administration,” the White House said in a statement.

Harris will first travel to Chicago on Sunday for the Rainbow Push Coalition’s annual convention. The following week, she will attend Delta Sigma Theta’s national conference in Indianapolis.

Later in July, Harris will head back to Chicago for the UnidosUS annual conference, and she will travel to Boston for the NAACP’s national convention.

Harris will travel to Orlando, Fla., in August for the African Methodist Episcopal Church Women’s Missionary Society quadrennial convention, the White House said, and attend an Everytown for Gun Safety gathering in Chicago.

The events are part of Harris’s work within the White House, where she has taken the lead on key issues like voting rights, preventing gun violence and maintaining relationships with diverse communities. But the stops also underscore how Harris will spend much of the next year and a half traveling the country to energize key Democratic constituencies that will be important in President Biden’s reelection bid.

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  3. Secret Service to end probe of White House cocaine discovery
  4. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  5. Indictment inflames DOJ politicization debate
  6. House GOP right flank wins votes on hot-button defense bill amendments
  7. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  8. Former Fox executives express ‘deep disappointment’ for helping build ...
  9. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  10. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  11. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  12. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
  13. IRS whistleblowers on Hunter Biden case to publicly testify
  14. Liberal justices caught up in Supreme Court ethics scrutiny
  15. FBI Director Wray faces House Judiciary griling on bias, FISA, more: recap
  16. Watch live: House Judiciary hearing on oversight of FTC
  17. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  18. Banks are bailing on small mortgages, driving buyers to risky alternatives
Load more