Biden says he’s serious about prisoner exchange to free WSJ reporter

President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. is interested in pursuing a prisoner swap for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in Russia for more than 100 days.

“I’m serious about a prisoner exchange,” Biden told reporters in Helsinki during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

“I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans who are being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway,” Biden added.

A Wall Street Journal reporter asked Biden the question, probing whether the president is serious about a prisoner swap and requesting an update about securing Gershkovich’s release.

The White House last week confirmed discussions were underway for a potential prisoner swap involving Gershkovich.

“I do not want to give false hope,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. “There have been discussions, but those discussions have not produced a clear pathway.”

Sullivan said the White House is “invested” in bringing home Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously said the U.S. and Russia were discussing a swap of Gershkovich and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen who is facing charges in the U.S. for alleged cybercrimes.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy met with Gershkovich at Lefortovo prison in Moscow a day before Peskov’s comments.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap in December, with the U.S. releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.