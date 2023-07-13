trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says he’s serious about prisoner exchange to free WSJ reporter

by Alex Gangitano - 07/13/23 11:50 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 07/13/23 11:50 AM ET
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court Thursday to appeal his extended detention. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. is interested in pursuing a prisoner swap for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in Russia for more than 100 days.

“I’m serious about a prisoner exchange,” Biden told reporters in Helsinki during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

“I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans who are being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway,” Biden added.

A Wall Street Journal reporter asked Biden the question, probing whether the president is serious about a prisoner swap and requesting an update about securing Gershkovich’s release. 

The White House last week confirmed discussions were underway for a potential prisoner swap involving Gershkovich.

“I do not want to give false hope,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. “There have been discussions, but those discussions have not produced a clear pathway.”

Sullivan said the White House is “invested” in bringing home Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously said the U.S. and Russia were discussing a swap of Gershkovich and Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen who is facing charges in the U.S. for alleged cybercrimes.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy met with Gershkovich at Lefortovo prison in Moscow a day before Peskov’s comments.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap in December, with the U.S. releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Tags Brittney Griner Dmitry Peskov Jake Sullivan Joe Biden Paul Whelan Prisoner exchange prisoner swap Sauli Niinistö Vladimir Dunaev

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  2. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  3. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  4. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  5. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  7. White House warns reporter he may lose press pass over continued interruptions
  8. New York court rules in favor of Democrats in redistricting battle
  9. Secret Service ends probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect
  10. Reading for fun plunges to ‘crisis’ level for US students
  11. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  12. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  13. Indictment inflames DOJ politicization debate
  14. House GOP right flank wins votes on hot-button defense bill amendments
  15. Former Fox executives express ‘deep disappointment’ for helping build ...
  16. Senate Democrats take aim at investor home purchases
  17. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  18. Trump puts Iowa victory at risk with attack on GOP governor
Load more