Biden’s top legislative aide to depart role

President Biden’s top liaison to Capitol Hill, a longtime aide of his, is set to depart her role after more than two years on the job, the White House announced Friday.

Louisa Terrell will step down in the coming weeks as director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, where she played a central role in pushing Biden’s domestic agenda through Congress. Terrell has been in the job since the beginning of Biden’s presidency.

“Over the past two and a half years, Louisa has been instrumental in the historic, monumental, and life-changing legislation we have delivered to the American people,” Biden said in a statement.

“Perhaps most importantly, Louisa has been an extraordinary leader and an empowering mentor to countless staff, and I know that nothing gives her more pride than the team she has capably managed and led,” he added. “Jill and I extend our deepest gratitude to Louisa for her years of service to the American people, and also to her family, for sharing her with us.”

Terrell most recently was one of a few Biden aides who took part in negotiations with House Republicans to pass a bill raising the debt ceiling, averting a potentially calamitous default.

She also was a key player in efforts to pass the American Rescue Plan in 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, two bills that made it through Congress with only Democratic votes via the reconciliation process and contained numerous key White House priorities on climate change, health care and domestic spending.

During her time leading the Office of Legislative Affairs, the White House saw the passage of several bipartisan bills as well, including legislation focused on infrastructure, protecting gay marriage and investing in semiconductor manufacturing.

Politico first reported on Terrell’s looming exit.

Terrell, a Delaware native, has known the president and his family for decades.

She brought a broad portfolio of experience to her role in the White House, having spent eight years on Biden’s staff in the Senate, working in the Obama White House and serving as executive director of the Biden Foundation.

Her other jobs in Washington included working for Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and as an adviser to the head of the Federal Communications Commission.

Terrell’s departure comes as the president’s legislative agenda is likely to take a bit of a backseat with the GOP-controlled House thwarting many of his domestic priorities and the 2024 campaign on the horizon.