trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House says Republicans have turned defense bill into ‘rightwing wishlist’

by Brett Samuels - 07/14/23 8:40 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 07/14/23 8:40 PM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Tierney L. Cross
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) discusses the passage of the National Defense Association Act in the House at a press conference at the Capitol on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The White House on Friday slammed congressional Republicans for “hijacking” the annual defense policy bill and loading it up with conservative amendments related to abortion, transgender rights and other issues, arguing it will undermine national security.

“Holding America’s military readiness – as well as service members and their families – hostage to an extreme, divisive political agenda undermines our national security and disrespects the sacrifices that those who wear the uniform,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“That’s what House Republicans, Senator Tuberville, and Senate Republicans who refuse to challenge him are doing by hijacking a bipartisan bill and devolving it into a hardcore rightwing wishlist,” Bates continued. “President Biden stands with the overwhelming majority of the American people who believe our military capabilities should never be endangered, especially not in furtherance of radical agendas meant to tear Americans apart for political gain.

“Harm to every service branch is mounting daily. It’s imperative for congressional Republicans to put country over party,” he added.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed earlier Friday in a largely party-line 219-210 vote, with four Republicans opposing the measure and four Democrats supporting it.

The legislation came under fire from Democrats after a number of GOP-sponsored amendments regarding abortion, transgender rights, diversity and inclusion initiatives and other hot-button issues were attached to the bill.

One of the measures included in the bill would reserve the Pentagon’s policy to reimburse travel expenses for service members who get abortions across state lines.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) opposition to that program has led to his blockade of hundreds of military promotions and nominations, which has drawn criticism, even some of his GOP colleagues who have said it is hindering military readiness.

The House bill now moves to the Democratic-led Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is sure to reject the controversial amendments, a scenario that many House Republicans acknowledged would likely play out.

The certain changes in the Senate set up yet another fight with House Republicans over how to get the bill to President Biden’s desk before the Sept. 30 deadline.

Tags abortion Andrew Bates andrew bates Biden administration House GOP Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy NDAA Tommy Tuberville white house

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  3. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  4. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  5. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  6. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  7. These lawmakers bucked their party on an unusually partisan defense bill
  8. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  9. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  10. Thousands qualify for Biden student debt forgiveness
  11. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  12. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  13. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  14. Jan. 6 rioter accused of stealing from Pelosi’s office sentenced to more than ...
  15. Chris Wallace spars with RNC chair over 2020 fake electors drama
  16. House passes military bill with controversial amendments aimed at ...
  17. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  18. How McCarthy powered through a chaotic conference — again 
Load more