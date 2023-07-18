trending:

Administration

White House partners with tech manufacturers, retailers to put cyber ‘trust mark’ on devices

by Alex Gangitano - 07/18/23 5:00 AM ET
Best Buy
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

The White House has announced plans to launch a new program aimed at helping Americans understand which devices they may use in their home that are less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

As part of the effort, internet or Bluetooth-connected devices like baby monitors, home security cameras and refrigerators that meet U.S. government cybersecurity requirements will have an identifier mark, or “trust mark,” put on them.

QR codes placed on products will link to a national registry of certified devices, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also considering an annual recertification for products and a way for consumers to be updated on new product information.

The “U.S. Cyber Trust Mark” program is being launched in coordination with the FCC and participating companies, which include major electronics and appliances manufacturers and retailers, according to the White House.

Participating companies include Amazon, Best Buy, Cisco Systems, Consumer Technology Association, Google, Qualcomm and Samsung, among others.

The program is expected to be active in late 2024 and have products identified on the marketplace shortly thereafter.

Before it is rolled out, the program will undergo a public comment period to determine the criteria used for granting the trust marks.

Additionally, the administration is still working to figure out liability if a company were to use the label and their product wasn’t actually secure, according to senior administration officials.

The FCC is currently applying to register a national trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that would be applied to products meeting the cybersecurity criteria.

