trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Blinken warns of ‘long-term negative impact’ of stalled diplomatic nominees

by Brett Samuels - 07/17/23 6:31 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 07/17/23 6:31 PM ET
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a chiefs of mission reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on June 13, 2023. Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shared concerns on a phone call Wednesday, June 14, 2023 ahead of a planned visit by the U.S. official to China meant to shore up relations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a chiefs of mission reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on June 13, 2023. Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shared concerns on a phone call Wednesday, June 14, 2023 ahead of a planned visit by the U.S. official to China meant to shore up relations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote to senators on Monday urging them to confirm dozens of diplomatic nominees awaiting a vote, warning leaving various ambassadorships vacant could undermine U.S. national security.

Blinken in his letter noted that of the 38 State Department nominees awaiting a vote on the Senate floor, 35 of them are career officers. The note comes as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has blocked votes on diplomatic nominees over a request for more information about the origins of COVID-19.

“Vacant posts have a long-term negative impact on U.S. national security, including our ability to reassure Allies and partners, and counter diplomatic efforts by our adversaries,” Blinken wrote.

“Not having a confirmed U.S. ambassador makes us less effective at advancing every single one of our policy priorities – priorities that are critical to our national security,” he added, citing efforts to get other countries to act as Special Immigrant Visa processing hubs and outreach to building coalitions to fight drug trafficking as examples.

Without Senate action, Blinken wrote, posts in Egypt, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon will have no confirmed ambassadors this summer as outgoing officials retire or cycle out.

Blinken also warned of the potential long-term ripple effects of holding up nominees for reasons unrelated to their qualifications.

“If the new standard is that career State nominees are subject to holds unrelated to the merits of their nominations, and must be individually confirmed by floor vote, then our leadership and standing in the world will suffer, with dozens of continuous vacancies that will take years to resolve, if ever,” Blinken wrote. “Our diplomatic strength will be weakened and competitors will gain at our expense.”

Paul announced earlier this year that he would block State Department nominees up for a vote in the Senate until the administration released additional documents outlining the source of the coronavirus.

A State Department spokesperson said Monday that the administration cannot provide the documents Paul is requesting because “they are not in our possession.”

The hold on State Department nominees comes amid frustration among Democrats and within the Biden administration over GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (Ala.) separate hold on Pentagon nominees in protest of the Defense Department abortion policy.

Tags Antony Blinken Biden nominees Rand Paul state department

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Proposed Alabama map rejects Supreme Court-mandated second Black-majority ...
  3. Supreme Court, Republicans to blame for lack of debt forgiveness, students say ...
  4. Georgia Supreme Court denies Trump bid to quash Fulton County investigation
  5. Why Crimea’s Kerch Bridge is a big deal in Russia’s war in Ukraine
  6. Jordan threatens FBI's Wray with contempt of Congress
  7. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  8. White House slams RFK Jr.’s COVID-19 comments as ‘vile’
  9. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  10. Four things to know about the rapidly changing housing market
  11. Ex-Trump chief of staff Kelly says second term would be ‘nonstop gunfight’ 
  12. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  13. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  14. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  15. Minnesota AG compares Clarence Thomas to house slave in ‘Django Unchained’
  16. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  17. Ex-Rep Joe Kennedy blasts RFK Jr over ‘hurtful and wrong’ remarks
  18. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
Load more