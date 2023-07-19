trending:

Administration

Bidenomics rollout does little to improve president’s approval in key aspects: survey

by Alex Gangitano - 07/19/23 12:03 PM ET
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Biden has long struggled to neatly summarize his sprawling economic vision. On Wednesday, the president gave a speech on “Bidenomics” in the hopes that the term will lodge in voters’ brains ahead of the 2024 elections. But what is Bidenomics? Let’s just say the White House definition is different from the Republican one — evidence that catchphrases can be double-edged. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Only 34 percent of Americans approve of President Biden’s handling of inflation, despite the recent rollout of “Bidenomics” to tout the president’s economic agenda, a poll found.

The president received a split rating on his handling of jobs and unemployment, with 47 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving of it, according to a Monmouth University poll conducted July 12-17. 

The White House rolled out the Bidenomics slogan — based on its work tackling inflation, increasing jobs and keeping unemployment low — last month. Since then, the president and top officials have traveled to promote Bidenomics, and it is expected to be a major part of the reelection campaign.

Only 30 percent of respondents thought the U.S. economy is recovering better than the rest of the world’s economies since the COVID-19 pandemic, and 32 percent thought the U.S. economy is recovering worse than other countries, the survey found. 

The president often touts that the U.S. is recovering better than other nations with similar economies, and the White House has pushed out that notion as an indication that Biden’s economic policies are working.

“The president has been touting ‘Bidenomics,’ but the needle of public opinion has not really moved. Americans are just not giving him a lot of credit when it comes to the economy,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. 

The survey also found that 43 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of transportation and energy infrastructure issues. Overall, 7 in 10 Democrats gave the president positive marks on his handling of top policy areas, and more than 8 in 10 Republicans gave him negative marks.

The president received a 44 percent approval rating overall, which is 3 points higher than the same polling from the last three months.

The poll was conducted with a random sample of 910 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

