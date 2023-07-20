Biden sees small rise in economic approval rating amid ‘Bidenomics’ push: survey

President Biden saw a small bump in his economic approval rating amid the White House’s recent “Bidenomics” push, according to a new survey released Thursday.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey found that 37 percent of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the economy, while 58 percent disapprove. This represents a slight improvement over April, when just 34 percent said they approved of Biden’s job on the economy and 62 percent said they disapproved.

Americans also had a marginally more positive view on the economy overall, although the vast majority still rated the economy poorly. While 20 percent in Thursday’s poll said the economy is in excellent or good condition, 79 percent said it is in fair or poor condition.

In April, just 14 percent said the economy was in excellent or good condition, and 85 percent said the opposite.

However, Americans remained wary about where the economy is headed in the near future. While the poll found that 24 percent said they think the economy will get better in the next year, 27 percent said it will stay the same, and 43 percent said it will get worse.

In recent weeks, the White House has sought to highlight the president’s work tackling inflation, increasing jobs and keeping unemployment low with the new “Bidenomics” slogan. The administration touted the latest inflation numbers, which hit their lowest point since March 2021, as “Bidenomics in action.”

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey was conducted July 12-16 with 1,000 adults and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.