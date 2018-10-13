Data for millions of Trump supporters up for rent: report

Consultants close to President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden: Trump is 'trashing American values' New York Times asks judge to unseal search warrants used for Cohen raid Trump: 'Robert E. Lee was a great general' MORE are offering to rent a list with the email addresses and cellphone numbers of millions of his supporters to GOP candidates and conservative groups, according to a report by The New York Times.

The highly prized database is even being made available to businesses, according to the Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renting of political lists is common practice in politics.

The Democratic National Committee has paid nearly $2 million to access voter data compiled by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP senator seeking information on FBI dealings with Bruce Ohr, former DOJ lawyer Clinton's security clearance withdrawn at her request Election Countdown: O'Rourke brings in massive M haul | Deal on judges lets senators return to the trail | Hurricane puts Florida candidates in the spotlight | Adelson spending big to save GOP in midterms MORE’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The Federal Election Commission requires campaigns that receive such lists pay fair market value for them.

Trump’s campaign recently signed a contract with Excelsior Strategies, which is based in Virginia, to rent its list at the rate of $35 per 1,000 addresses, according to the Times.

Eighty-five percent of the money earned from the rental will go to the Trump campaign, according to the report.

Trump is already gearing up for his reelection race with more than two years remaining in his first term.

As he boarded Marine One, the presidential helicopter, on his way to a political rally in Kentucky, Trump told reporters outside the south portico of the White House that he’s getting flashbacks to 2016.

He said 93,000 people applied for the 10,000 spaces available at the Saturday evening rally.

“There’s something going on,” he told a gaggle of reports. “This reminds me of ’16. It reminds you of ’16, too.”