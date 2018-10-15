Trump touts rally crowds ahead of midterms: ‘Something big is happening — watch!’

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I don't trust everybody in the White House' JPMorgan CEO withdraws from Saudi conference Trump defends family separations at border MORE on Monday boasted about the size of his rally crowds, claiming they are "bigger than they have ever been before" and suggesting this could help Republicans in next month's midterms.

"Never an empty seat in these large venues, many thousands of people watching screens outside. Enthusiasm & Spirit is through the roof. SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING - WATCH!" the president wrote in a tweet.

Trump has been on a campaign rally blitz in recent weeks, giving free-wheeling campaign speeches in West Virginia, Tennessee, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky and elsewhere.

Trump has for weeks touted the possibility of a "red wave" in the coming midterms, despite Democrats holding a steady lead in generic congressional ballot polling. A RealClearPolitics average of those polls shows Democrats with a 7.3 percentage point lead.

The rallies have been held to boost House and Senate candidates in each state, but the president typically spends much of his speeches recounting his administration's accomplishments and railing against Democrats.

In nearly every speech, the president claims that there are many people who were unable to get inside the venue because it is packed to capacity. While there are typically some empty seats at his rallies, there are usually crowds gathered outside the arenas where he is speaking.

Last week, Trump decided against canceling a rally in Pennsylvania as Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc in Florida because there were numerous supporters already lined up to see him hours in advance.

"I don't want to disappoint people," Trump said. "So, we'll probably go because what are you going to do? Tell thousands of people who've been waiting there all night that we're not coming? That's not fair either."