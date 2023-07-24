trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House urges dialogue in Israel after ‘unfortunate’ vote on judicial bill

by Alex Gangitano - 07/24/23 12:38 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 07/24/23 12:38 PM ET
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, is surrounded by lawmakers at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, is surrounded by lawmakers at a session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

The White House on Monday urged political dialogue in Israel after lawmakers approved a key part of the country’s controversial judicial reforms.

“It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.  

“We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President [Isaac] Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue,” she added.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, approved the reforms, which have been backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Opposition lawmakers chanted “shame” and walked out ahead of the vote, which the governing coalition ultimately passed in a 64-0 vote; 61 votes are needed for a majority in the 120-seat chamber.

Jean-Pierre pointed out that Biden “has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible.”

Biden on Sunday called on Netanyahu to not advance the vote, arguing that it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush it, because of the many threats and challenges confronting Israel.

During an address to Congress last week, Herzog, a moderate, said he would work to “preserve, protect and defend” the country’s democracy amid the judicial crisis. He also met with Biden during the visit.

The judicial reform bill has sparked protests across Israel. Critics have labeled reforms as a threat to democratic values, because they would allow the government to overrule Supreme Court decisions and give the executive branch more power to appoint justices.

Biden last week invited Netanyahu to meet with him in the United States, seven months after he was sworn in as prime minister.

Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel judicial reform Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre US-Israel relations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  2. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  3. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  4. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  5. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  6. Is Ron DeSantis the next Scott Walker?
  7. Abbott won’t move Rio Grande floating barriers: ‘Texas will see you in ...
  8. White House threatens to veto military construction, agriculture spending bills
  9. Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden
  10. House, Senate divides over funding grow as time left for spending bills shrinks
  11. The accused Gilgo Beach killer was my congressional constituent
  12. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  13. Majority says federal prosecutors have strong case against Trump in Jan. 6 ...
  14. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  15. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  16. UPS strike imminent? Here’s what you should know
  17. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  18. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
Load more