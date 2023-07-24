trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden names longtime Capitol Hill aide as next legislative affairs director

by Brett Samuels - 07/24/23 12:58 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 07/24/23 12:58 PM ET
Shuwanza Goff, left, speaks with then-House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), as they walk to a closed Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Shuwanza Goff, left, speaks with then-House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), as they walk to a closed Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 

President Biden is tapping a longtime Capitol Hill aide and former White House official to run his Office of Legislative Affairs, he announced Monday.

Shuwanza Goff, who served as Biden’s deputy director of legislative affairs, will take over as director for the departing Louisa Terrell. Goff left the White House earlier this year and joined the lobbying team at Cornerstone Government Affairs.

“Shuwanza is a proven leader and trusted voice on both sides of the aisle. She returns to the White House with strong relationships across both Chambers, forged over more than a decade on Capitol Hill,” Biden said in a statement.

Goff previously served as director of legislative operations for Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), and she has a reputation for building strong relationships with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Biden pointed to her work to help pass bipartisan legislation including the infrastructure law and a semiconductor manufacturing law, as well as Democratic bills such as the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Shuwanza’s close partnership with my decades-long friends in the House and Senate, and her expertise, instincts and deep respect for the United States Congress will continue to serve our Administration and the American people well,” he said.

Goff will be the first African-American woman to serve as the director of legislative affairs at the White House.

She replaces Terrell, a longtime Biden aide who had worked as the president’s director of legislative affairs since 2021.

Tags Joe Biden Steny Hoyer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  2. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  3. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  4. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  5. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  6. Is Ron DeSantis the next Scott Walker?
  7. Abbott won’t move Rio Grande floating barriers: ‘Texas will see you in ...
  8. House, Senate divides over funding grow as time left for spending bills shrinks
  9. White House threatens to veto military construction, agriculture spending bills
  10. Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden
  11. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  12. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  13. UPS strike imminent? Here’s what you should know
  14. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
  15. The accused Gilgo Beach killer was my congressional constituent
  16. Majority says federal prosecutors have strong case against Trump in Jan. 6 ...
  17. Mark Milley’s bureaucratic proposals could lose us the next war
  18. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
Load more