trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris calls on Hispanic leaders in Chicago to unite against ‘extremist’ policies

by Alex Gangitano - 07/25/23 9:40 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 07/25/23 9:40 AM ET
Kamala Harris
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference Monday, July 24, 2023, in Chicago.

Vice President Harris used an appearance at a Latino conference in Chicago to urge Hispanic leaders to unite against extremism, bashing GOP-led states for actions on immigration, reproductive rights and book bans.

Harris said at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference that “extremist so-called leaders have a blueprint to attack hard-won freedoms and rights and to do it state by state as part of their national agenda.”

“Across our nation, extremist so-called leaders demonize, target and attack immigrants,” she said.

Harris pointed to a new law in Florida that requires companies to determine an employee’s immigration status and puts penalties on hiring undocumented immigrants. The vice president called it “a law designed to make people live in fear.”

She called out Texas for the barrier in the Rio Grande River designed to block migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The Justice Department later Monday sued Texas over the barrier, seeking to compel Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to remove it.

“We see reports that authorities have pushed children and pregnant women who crossed the Rio Grande back into the river,” she said, adding it’s “inhumane, outrageous, and un-American.”

Harris also noted some GOP-led states have enacted stricter abortion laws since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year and cited efforts targeting voting rights, the LGBTQ community and a push to enact book bans.

“And for these extremists, that was not enough,” Harris said. “They now push forward revisionist history, they push propaganda, they suggest that enslaved people benefited from slavery — as they insult us in an attempt to gaslight us. Well, we will not have it. We will not have it,” she said.

Harris has leaned into something of a traditional attack dog role in recent months, heading to states like Florida and Tennessee to fight what the White House views as extreme policies. 

She went to Florida last week after The Sunshine State passed controversial new educational guidelines for how issues like slavery should be taught in schools, denouncing “extremists” who she said were pushing “propaganda” on children.

Tags abortion ban Book bans Greg Abbott Kamala Harris

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
  2. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  3. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  4. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  5. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  6. The Memo: Culture-war battles fail to deliver for DeSantis
  7. McCarthy: Biden probes ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ 
  8. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  9. UPS, Teamsters announce tentative deal days before contract was set to expire
  10. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  11. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  12. Female Democratic lawmakers team up with VoteVets to knock Tuberville hold on ...
  13. Biden dog Commander bit multiple Secret Service officers: report
  14. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  15. Musk explains Twitter rebranding, vows to add features
  16. Romney calls on GOP donors to pressure noncompetitive Trump rivals to drop out
  17. Boebert apologizes ‘for appearance’ of disrespecting Uvalde victims
  18. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
Load more