trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House sidesteps questions on Hunter Biden’s plea deal talks

by Brett Samuels - 07/26/23 2:18 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 07/26/23 2:18 PM ET
Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with US President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, July 4, 2023, as they return to Washington after spending the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

The White House on Wednesday side-stepped questions about Hunter Biden’s legal dilemma after a plea deal with the Justice Department was scrambled at a Delaware court hearing.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked several times about the case involving the president’s son. In each instance, she avoided weighing in on the substance of the proceedings.

“Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement at the start of a briefing with reporters. “As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son, and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”

Jean-Pierre stressed that the case was handled independently by the Justice Department and overseen by a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump. She referred additional questions to the Justice Department and to Hunter Biden’s attorneys.

Asked if she’d spoken to President Biden on Wednesday since his son appeared in court, Jean-Pierre reiterated that the president “loves his son,” but said he had ben busy working on behalf of the American public.

Asked about Hunter Biden’s business dealings and whether President Biden was involved in any way, Jean-Pierre referenced comments she made Monday when she said the president “was never in business with his son.”

And asked if the president or his attorneys had been in touch with his son’s legal team, Jean-Pierre referred reporters to Hunter Biden’s representatives. 

The White House has consistently avoided commenting on legal matters involving the president’s son, seeking to maintain a barrier between the executive branch and the Justice Department, particularly on a matter involving the First Family.

Hunter Biden, 53, was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income taxes as part of a deal announced last month with the DOJ.

But multiple outlets reported the deal is on hold after U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee who is overseeing the case, raised concerns about the scope of Biden’s immunity from any potential future charges. 

That led to Biden pleading not guilty to two tax crimes Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, which reported that Noreika gave the parties 30 days to explain why the deal, which she has to approve, should be accepted.

Tags Delaware Department of Justice Donald Trump FBI Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  2. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  3. Trump says he would end European visas on US citizens planned for 2024
  4. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
  5. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  6. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  7. Hunter Biden plea agreement on hold after judge questions scope of deal
  8. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  9. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  10. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  11. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  12. Watch live: Mayorkas testifies before House panel on border ...
  13. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  14. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  15. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  16. Trump: Christie cost Romney chance at White House
  17. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  18. Judge voids Bowe Bergdahl court-martial conviction
Load more