trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden sees ‘Oppenheimer’ night Trump gets indicted on Jan. 6 charges

by Alex Gangitano - 08/01/23 7:22 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 08/01/23 7:22 PM ET
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 6: U.S. President Joe Biden exits the White House on his way to Marine One on the South Lawn July 6, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is traveling to South Carolina to discuss his economic plans. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

REHOBOTH, Del. — President Biden and first lady Jill Biden went to see the summer box office hit movie “Oppenheimer” the evening his predecessor and political rival, former President Trump, was indicted.

The Bidens are on vacation in Rehoboth and prior to going to the movies, they had dinner at a nearby restaurant, Matt’s Fish Camp Lewes. They arrived at the theater around 6:30 p.m. to see the movie, starring Cillian Murphy as the famed real-life Manhattan Project physicist.

Just as the Bidens arrived at dinner, the Trump indictment dropped. The former president was indicted by a Washington grand jury on charges stemming from his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. The 45-page indictment from special counsel Jack Smith claims Trump embarked on a campaign of “dishonesty, fraud and conceit” to obstruct a “bedrock function” of a democracy.

Biden said in a podcast interview released Monday that the White House movie theater gets new movies, including “Oppenheimer.” It is unclear if the president has seen the other summer box office hit, “Barbie.”

“I get this list what movies are in and we have the new one,” Biden said of “Oppenheimer,” during the interview, at which time he had yet to see the summer box office hit.

The president also said in the interview that he doesn’t watch television when asked which show is the most accurate to Washington.

“Mission Impossible,” he joked, adding, “Look, one of the problems I have is I don’t — and I should — I don’t watch much television.”

Tags Donald Trump Jack Smith Jill Biden Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  2. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  3. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  4. Trump indicted on Jan. 6 charges
  5. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  6. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  7. Trump indictment details efforts to overturn 2020 election: live updates
  8. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  9. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  10. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  11. High school boys are trending conservative
  12. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  13. Democrat Goldman and GOP’s Donalds spar over Devon Archer coverage
  14. Democrat calls for footage of Republican's tirade against pages to be released
  15. Jan. 6 indictment: Here are the latest charges facing Trump
  16. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  17. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  18. Senate Republicans urging EPA to withdraw power plant rule
Load more