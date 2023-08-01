Biden sees ‘Oppenheimer’ night Trump gets indicted on Jan. 6 charges

REHOBOTH, Del. — President Biden and first lady Jill Biden went to see the summer box office hit movie “Oppenheimer” the evening his predecessor and political rival, former President Trump, was indicted.

The Bidens are on vacation in Rehoboth and prior to going to the movies, they had dinner at a nearby restaurant, Matt’s Fish Camp Lewes. They arrived at the theater around 6:30 p.m. to see the movie, starring Cillian Murphy as the famed real-life Manhattan Project physicist.

Just as the Bidens arrived at dinner, the Trump indictment dropped. The former president was indicted by a Washington grand jury on charges stemming from his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. The 45-page indictment from special counsel Jack Smith claims Trump embarked on a campaign of “dishonesty, fraud and conceit” to obstruct a “bedrock function” of a democracy.

Biden said in a podcast interview released Monday that the White House movie theater gets new movies, including “Oppenheimer.” It is unclear if the president has seen the other summer box office hit, “Barbie.”

“I get this list what movies are in and we have the new one,” Biden said of “Oppenheimer,” during the interview, at which time he had yet to see the summer box office hit.

The president also said in the interview that he doesn’t watch television when asked which show is the most accurate to Washington.

“Mission Impossible,” he joked, adding, “Look, one of the problems I have is I don’t — and I should — I don’t watch much television.”