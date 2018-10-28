Trump campaign manager floated inviting Roseanne to rally after she was fired from show: report

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Trump Donald John TrumpJim Carrey lays into Trump at LA gala: Shamelessness is not 'a superpower' Suspected Pittsburgh shooter charged with 29 counts Rand Paul blasts Saudi Arabia at rally with Trump Jr. MORE’s 2020 reelection bid, reportedly floated the idea of bringing Roseanne Barr to a campaign rally on the same day she was fired from her ABC show.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Parscale often thinks about headline-making guests for Trump rallies and pitched the idea of bringing Barr to a May 29 rally in Nashville, Tenn.

Barr earlier that day had been fired by ABC when the network cancelled the reboot of her “Roseanne” sitcom following her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, an ex-aide to former President Obama.

Other advisers reportedly rejected Parscale’s idea quickly.

Barr, a 65-year-old comedian and staunch Trump defender, had written that Jarrett was the child of the Islamist organization Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes.”

She apologized and deleted the tweet, but ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the network would end her politically-tinged show.

“Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey said in a statement.

Trump, who publicly cheered the show's “unbelievable” ratings, later defended her and accused the network of having a double standard.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” Trump tweeted.

Barr said later that she wasn’t fired because of her Twitter post but because she “voted for Donald Trump and that’s not allowed in Hollywood.”

Her character was killed off the show earlier this month by an opioid overdose.