US expanding curfews for heads of asylum-seeking families

U.S. authorities are expanding the curfews for heads of asylum-seeking families awaiting initial screenings after crossing the border, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

The curfews started in four cities in May after the lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions and will expand to a total of 13 locations starting Friday, including Boston, Providence, R.I., and the cities of San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose in California. Curfews in New Orleans and Houston began July 28.

The curfews, which last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., were launched as an alternative to detention and allow for supervision of asylum seekers with a GPS ankle monitor.

Asylum-seekers are monitored until they have an initial screening — called “credible fear” interviews — and an outcome is reached. If the asylum seekers pass the screening, they are usually permitted to continue their asylum case in court without a curfew and those who fail are ordered removed.

The curfews, which ICE calls the Family Expedited Removal Management (FERM), are expected to expand to 40 cities by the end of September, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity with The Associated Press. The official told AP the number of families is expected to increase significantly with the expansion of the program.

“While FERM initially began in four locations, [the Department of Homeland Security] is quickly expanding to cities across the country and is removing families who are determined to be ineligible for relief and are ordered removed through this non-detained enforcement process,” the agency said in a statement.

The extension of the curfew signals ICE is pleased with the outcomes of the four initial cities where the effort was rolled out: Baltimore, Chicago, Newark, N.J., and Washington, D.C. Denver and Minneapolis were later added.

Current law under the Flores Settlement states families cannot be detained for more than 20 days. The Obama and Trump administrations detained families, but President Biden stopped the practice once in office in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.