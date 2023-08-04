trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris announces $125M funding for small businesses in underserved communities

by Alex Gangitano - 08/04/23 1:05 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 08/04/23 1:05 PM ET
Kamala Harris
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference Monday, July 24, 2023, in Chicago.

Vice President Harris announced Friday that the administration would invest $125 million to help small businesses in underserved communities.

The investment will go to 43 small business accelerators, chosen because they support entrepreneurs specifically in underserved communities.

“As Bidenomics continues to demonstrate, when we invest in the dreams, the ambitions of small business owners and entrepreneurs, it creates opportunity and prosperity for us all,” Harris said during remarks in Washington, D.C.

Harris said part of the funding will “help connect enterprisers and small business owners with the support and the guidance they need to break into the clean energy economy.”

The 43 organizations are the winners of a $125 million Capital Readiness Program (CRP) awards competition, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed into law early in the administration.

Harris said that in the first two years of the Biden administration, more entrepreneurs have applied to start small businesses than in any other two-year stint in history.

“When President Biden and I took office, we decided to invest in the working people of America,” Harris said. “To make sure that every person in America, not just the wealthy or well-connected, have the opportunity to thrive. All that, ladies and gentleman and everyone else, that is called Bidenomics.”

She also touted the jobs numbers Friday as evidence that “Bidenomics is working.”

The U.S. added 187,000 jobs in July, and unemployment dropped to 3.5 percent, according to data released Friday.

“This growth is not only being felt on Wall Street but more importantly, it is being felt on Main Street, especially by people who start and own small businesses,” Harris said.

Tags Bidenomics Joe Biden small businesses

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  2. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  3. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  4. More Americans say they can never retire
  5. Kinzinger: McCarthy criticism of Trump charges ‘complete garbage’
  6. ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts spar over whether Trump is ‘toast’
  7. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  8. Republican group rips Trump in Fox News ad campaign: ‘He’ll do it again’
  9. Why falling confidence in America’s military is creating ‘a real crisis’ 
  10. Senate Democrats press Roberts on Alito recusals
  11. Hospital computer systems in multiple states hit by cyberattack
  12. Almost half of Republicans in new poll would not vote for Trump if he’s ...
  13. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  14. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  15. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  16. DeSantis slams NBA players union over Orlando Magic criticism
  17. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  18. Democrat doesn’t think Jan. 6 committee was aware of notes Mike Pence took on ...
Load more