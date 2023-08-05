trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Groups file lawsuit arguing ICE is illegally detaining men who won immigration cases

by Nick Robertson - 08/05/23 11:01 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 08/05/23 11:01 AM ET

Two human rights advocacy groups have filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Justice claiming the agency has illegally detained three men after court hearings determined they could not be deported.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia and Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR) Coalition said in the suit that the men could not be deported because they faced legitimate threats of torture or death if they were to return to their home countries. However, ICE has continued to keep them detained for months after their court hearings, the groups claim.

“Continuing to hold our clients in detention for no good reason violates the Constitution, immigration law, and ICE’s own policy,” CAIR lawyer Austin Rose said in a statement.

ICE’s policy would be to release the men if no other suitable country for deportation could be found. The agency is looking for an alternate country to deport the men, but they do not have any connections elsewhere, the suit claims.

“Petitioners’ continued detention is arbitrary and unlawful, and they request that this Court order their immediate release from ICE custody,” the suit states. “ICE’s half-hearted attempts to remove Petitioners to a random collection of alternative countries — to which they have no ties, and which have no policy or history of accepting non- citizen deportees — are speculative and futile.”

Two of the men are from El Salvador and the third is from Honduras. They were each granted “deferral from removal” status, preventing them from being deported, earlier this year.

Over a dozen people have been unlawfully detained by the ICE Washington Field Office for at least three months after they were granted deferral status, the suit says.

“ICE’s longstanding release policy – followed by many ICE offices throughout the country – conforms with the constitutional protections against indefinite and arbitrary detentions,” the advocacy groups said in a statement. “But the failure of ICE’s Virginia office to follow that policy ignores these important protections.”

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Tags ACLU CAIR deportation ICE immigration

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  4. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  5. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  6. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  7. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  8. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  9. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  10. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  11. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
  12. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  13. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  14. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  15. More Americans say they can never retire
  16. Wisconsin governor pushes for prosecution of state’s 2020 fake electors
  17. What to know about the new SAVE student loan repayment plan before pandemic ...
  18. How Trump’s legal woes could affect a future presidency
Load more