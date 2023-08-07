7 in 10 say they’ve heard little or nothing about Inflation Reduction Act since passage: poll

Seven in 10 Americans in a new poll say they’ve heard little or nothing about the Inflation Reduction Act nearly a year after President Biden signed Democrats’ massive climate and tax bill into law.

Only 27 percent of Americans said they know a great deal or a good amount about the legislation touted by the administration as a major accomplishment, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Monday.

Seventy-one percent said they know little or nothing about the law.

U.S. adults polled also said they are in the dark about the climate incentives within the legislation.

Only 22 percent said they know at least a good amount about the tax credits to buy heat pumps, 24 percent said they know about the expanded tax credits to manufacture solar panels and wind turbines, 32 percent said they know about the expanded tax credits to buy electric vehicles, and 33 percent said they know about the expanded tax credits to install solar panels.

While only 39 percent of U.S. adults said they support the Inflation Reduction Act overall, the majority supported the specific climate incentives, according to the poll.

Sixty-five percent support the expanded tax credits to install solar panels, and 54 percent supported both the expanded tax credits to manufacture solar panels and wind turbines and tax credits to buy heat pumps. And half of Americans polled say they like the expanded tax credits to buy electric vehicles.

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Aug. 16. Since then, the administration has been touting the legislation and discussed it on the campaign trail for the midterm elections.

They are keeping a focus on the law going into the 2024 election. Biden this week is traveling to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act and its investments in climate and clean energy manufacturing.

Other administration officials are pitching the law’s investments in trips this week, with second gentleman Doug Emhoff traveling to Jackson, Wyo., and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan also in Wyoming to discuss climate action from the bill.

The poll of 1,404 U.S. adults was conducted online and by phone and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.