Trump, first lady cast votes by absentee ballot for midterms

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have cast their ballots in the 2018 midterm elections.
A White House spokesperson said Friday that both Trumps voted by absentee ballot in New York "a few weeks ago." That means they will not have to travel to the state, where they are registered to vote, to cast a ballot in person.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is seeking a third term in office and Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHere's how politicians celebrated Halloween Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates 'Medicare for All' will never work, so let's stop pushing it MORE (D-N.Y.) is also running for reelection. Both are expected to defeat their Republican challengers.
Vice President Pence and second lady Karen PenceKaren Sue PenceThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Suspicious packages sent to Biden, DeNiro | Trump says media partly to blame for 'anger' | Mattis sending troops to border The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Worries grow about political violence as midterms approach The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump seizes on migrant caravan ahead of midterms MORE also cast absentee ballots in their home state of Indiana, a spokesperson said.
The president and vice president cast their ballots as the GOP works to retain control of both the House and Senate in the first elections since they took office.
Trump has been criss-crossing the country to campaign for Republican candidates in key Senate and gubernatorial races. He is scheduled to travel to West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Missouri in the final four days before Election Day.
Pence plans to join the president at a rally Friday evening in Indianapolis amid his own campaign blitz.
Updated: 2:23 p.m.