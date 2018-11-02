Trump, first lady cast votes by absentee ballot for midterms

A White House spokesperson said Friday that both Trumps voted by absentee ballot in New York "a few weeks ago." That means they will not have to travel to the state, where they are registered to vote, to cast a ballot in person.

Trump has been criss-crossing the country to campaign for Republican candidates in key Senate and gubernatorial races. He is scheduled to travel to West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Missouri in the final four days before Election Day.

Pence plans to join the president at a rally Friday evening in Indianapolis amid his own campaign blitz.