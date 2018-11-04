Trump: 'Oprah was a friend of mine until I ran for office'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Midterm stakes high for Silicon Valley Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE said Sunday while campaigning in Georgia that he and Oprah Winfrey were friends until he ran for president.

"Oprah was a friend of mine until I ran for office. Once I ran for office she diverged," Trump said while campaigning for Brian Kemp, Georgia's secretary of state and Republican candidate for governor.

Trump noted that Winfrey took to Georgia last week to campaign for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race. Polls have shown Abrams and Kemp locked in a close race ahead of this week's election.

Trump on Sunday also said that Winfrey has "been down to Mar-a-Lago" and falsely claimed that he made an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show during the last week that it aired. Trump said Winfrey had her "five most important people" on that week and said he was one of them.

“I was on her full show on the last week. I think they’re trying to burn the tape," he said.

Multiple reporters noted Sunday on Twitter that Trump was lying about being on Winfrey's show in its last week, something he has previously claimed.

Trump: “Oprah’s been down to Mar-a-Lago,” then claims he was on her last week of shows (he wasn’t), then insinuates they’re”trying to burn the tape.” (Which explains why the tape of the show he wasn’t on doesn’t exist!) — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 4, 2018