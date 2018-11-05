Trump: 'In a certain way, I am on the ballot' on Tuesday

President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE said Monday that the midterm elections will be covered as a referendum on him, especially if it goes poorly for Republicans.

"The election tomorrow is very vital, because it really is summing up what we’ve done,” Trump said in a telephone town hall Monday in a campaign to encourage Republicans to get out to vote, BuzzFeed News reports.

“It’s going to show confidence for what we’ve done."

"I’ve seen all of the newspapers, many of them saying it’s a referendum on what we’ve done," he said. "So, I don’t know about that. I can tell you, though, that’s the way they are going to play it."

"If we don’t have a good day, they will make it like it’s the end of the world," he said. "Don’t worry — if we do have a good day, they won’t give us any credit.”

"Even though I’m not on the ballot, in a certain way I am on the ballot," Trump told reporters. "The press is very much considering it a referendum on me and us as a movement."

Trump has been campaigning aggressively for GOP candidates in the run up to Tuesday's elections.

Most predict that Republicans will lose their majority in the House Tuesday, but hold on to the Senate.

FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 5-in-6 chance of holding the Senate and Democrats a 7-in-8 chance of taking the House.

However, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver observed Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that Democrats could miss the 23 seats they need to seize the House or gain double that number.

"No one should be surprised if they only win 19 seats and no one should be surprised if they win 51 seats," Silver said. "Those are both extremely possible, based on how accurate polls are in the real world."