Trump says he wants to unite the country 'eventually'

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE said he "eventually" wants to unite the country during a raucous Monday campaign rally where he repeatedly attacked Democrats and the news media.

"I do eventually want to unite, but the fact is, we're driving them crazy," Trump said inside a packed Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. "They're going loco."

Trump's rhetoric during his nearly two years as president has featured a constant, pointed onslaught against his opponents.

His approach has come under scrutiny in the aftermath of a string of bombing attempts against prominent Democrats and a deadly massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue by suspects who have echoed some of his rhetoric.

But Trump has refused to back down, saying his style fires up his core supporters.

That was on display during his final day of campaigning before the midterm elections, when he went after Democrats on immigration and the confirmation battle for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTrump on false Kavanaugh accusation: 'How about the other ones?' Senate Judiciary Republicans say no evidence found to support accusations against Kavanaugh The nation cannot afford to go backward — vote Republican MORE.

Trump accused Democrats, without evidence, of wooing migrant caravans to the U.S. "to overwhelm your schools, your hospitals and your communities."

He also mocked Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Overnight Defense: Trump to reimpose Iran deal sanctions | Touts move with 'Game of Thrones' meme | Eight nations to get waivers for Iranian oil | Sanctions lifted on Turkish officials after pastor's release The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines MORE (D-Calf.) as a "real genius" and dubbed Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyThe Memo: Trump and Obama face off in midterms Trump slams Donnelly over ads for Libertarian candidate Dems fighting for political lives tout support for border security MORE (D) "Sleepin' Joe."

Trump repeatedly lambasted the "fake news media" for turning the cameras toward demonstrators in the crowds instead of Trump supporters.

"The cameras turned like a pretzel, did you see that? But they won't show these huge crowds," he said. "They don't turn because they're fake news. They're fake news."

The president appeared to revel in the energetic crowd, which booed the interruptions of protesters and tried to drown them out with chants of "USA."

"And by the way, is there anything like a Trump rally?” Trump asked.