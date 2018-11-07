Trump: Candidates that did not embrace me can 'say goodbye'

President Trump Donald John TrumpMidterms: The winners and losers GOP Rep. Mike Bost wins reelection in Illinois Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 MORE suggested early Wednesday that Republican candidates who did not embrace him in the midterm elections lost as a result, calling the final outcome a "very Big Win" despite the GOP losing control of the House and several governorships.

"Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye!" Trump tweeted.

"Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!" he added.

The president provided a boost in the closing days of the campaign for Republican candidates that emerged victorious in a handful of key Senate races, including Josh Hawley of Missouri, Mike Braun of Indiana and incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMidterms: The winners and losers Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority The blue wave ran into Trump’s red wall MORE (Texas). Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisMidterms: The winners and losers The blue wave ran into Trump’s red wall Five takeaways from a divisive midterm election MORE eked out wins in the Senate and gubernatorial races in Florida, respectively, after Trump visited the state multiple times.

However, several Trump-backed candidates were defeated on Tuesday, including Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerMidterms: The winners and losers Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority MORE (R-Nev.) and GOP Senate nominees Patrick Morrisey (W.Va.), John James (Mich.) and Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciRenacci swipes at Kasich after defeat for 'dividing the country' against Trump Many authors of GOP tax law will not be returning to Congress Sherrod Brown wins reelection in Ohio MORE (Ohio).

More than a dozen congressional and gubernatorial candidates Trump endorsed also lost their races, many of them incumbents. Among the casualties were Republican Reps. Rod Blum (Iowa), Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsTexas neurosurgeon leaves patient on the table to vote Dems projected to retake House majority Dem Colin Allred topples Sessions in key Texas House seat MORE (Texas), Dave Brat (Va.), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.), and Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wis.).

While several of those congressional candidates were defeated in suburban districts where voters were apparently disillusioned with Trump, some representatives lost districts Trump carried in 2016.

In a separate tweet early Wednesday, the president claimed he received "so many congratulations" on "our Big Victory," including from foreign allies.

"Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done!" Trump tweeted.

It's unclear which foreign leaders, if any, contacted Trump as midterm results poured in.

The president has been buoyant in his tweets reacting to Tuesday's results, calling it a "tremendous success" despite GOP losses in the House.

With 23 races still not officially decided, Democrats have won 219 seats and Republicans have won 193, enough to secure a Democratic majority for the next two years. The House majority gives the party subpoena and investigatory power, posing potential headaches for the White House.

The GOP padded its Senate majority on Tuesday, picking up three seats with races in Arizona and Montana still too close to call. The additional GOP Senate seats could provide a cushion for Trump to get his Cabinet appointees and judicial nominees confirmed.

Trump said in a later tweet that he would be discussing "our success" in the midterms during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

--This report was updated at 7:43 a.m.