Trump criticizes vote count in Arizona

President Trump Donald John TrumpMichelle Obama: 'I'd never forgive' Trump for 'birther' conspiracy Judge blocks Keystone XL pipeline Pelosi: Acting attorney general 'should not be there' MORE criticized the vote count effort in Arizona’s tight Senate race, where Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has taken a narrow lead over Republican Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyDem Sinema pulls ahead of McSally in Arizona Senate race Recount prospects grow as Florida races tighten Arizona GOP groups file lawsuit over mail-in ballot counting in tight Senate race MORE with half a million votes yet to be counted.

“Just out — in Arizona, SIGNATURES DON’T MATCH. Electoral corruption - Call for a new Election? We must protect our Democracy!” Trump tweeted, offering no evidence for his claim regarding signatures.

Just out — in Arizona, SIGNATURES DON’T MATCH. Electoral corruption - Call for a new Election? We must protect our Democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Tuesday's election, the president has inserted himself into several of the country’s closest and most high-profile races where a winner has yet to be declared.

Sinema currently leads McSally by just 9,163 votes out of nearly two million cast, a margin of just 0.48 percentage points.

A judge on Thursday rejected GOP efforts to challenge the state’s mail-in ballot counting procedures, according to The Associated Press.

But the judge, Margaret R. Mahoney, set a hearing for Friday on the GOP lawsuit regarding about 5,600 votes from Maricopa County, which has been steadily releasing numbers on mail-in ballots since Tuesday’s election.

Some county recorders have been calling voters who submitted mail-in ballots with signatures that don’t match what’s on file to verify their signature. Republicans allege in the suit that this procedure violates state law.

Mahoney on Thursday said it was too soon to tell those counties to stop contacting those voters. The judge also wouldn’t tell the counties to temporarily separate mail ballots verified through this procedure.

Other states are also seeing undecided races. In Georgia, Republican nominee Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are locked in a tight governor’s race as absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted.

According to The Associated Press, Kemp currently holds a 62,709-vote lead, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. But the race has not yet been called by AP or major news outlets.

Meanwhile, Florida's gubernatorial race between Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) and former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisScott files lawsuit over Florida Senate vote as recount odds grow Election Countdown: Recount prospects grow in Florida | Abrams team to sue over absentee ballots | Dem wins pivotal Georgia House seat | A look at the uncalled races | Corporations spend big to beat ballot measures Recount prospects grow as Florida races tighten MORE (R) appeared to be moving towards a recount, while the Senate race between incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonTrump says law enforcement is examining possible 'election fraud' in Florida Scott files lawsuit over Florida Senate vote as recount odds grow Dem Sinema pulls ahead of McSally in Arizona Senate race MORE (D) and Gov. Rick Scott (R) is even tighter.

A recount is automatically triggered in Florida if two candidates are within 0.5 points of each other, and a hand recount is mandated with a margin of 0.25 points or less.