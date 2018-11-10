Trump 'watching closely' as Florida races head to recounts

President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-White House counsel interviewed Whitaker about joining Trump's legal team: report Flake slams Trump for doubting Arizona vote count: No evidence of 'electoral corruption' Comey talked about sensitive FBI matters on personal email: report MORE tweeted Saturday he would be "watching closely" as Florida's Senate and gubernatorial races headed to recounts amid Republican accusations of improper actions aimed at Broward County election officials.

The president accused Democrats of "trying to steal" elections for two top positions in Florida this cycle, echoing accusations from Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), the GOP nominee for Senate.

"Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely!" he tweeted.

Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

Scott argued this week at a news conference that "unethical liberals" were trying to "steal this election" and called into question new vote tallies from two counties in the state as his lead over Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonDozens of mail-in ballots sitting in Miami distribution center: report Election Countdown: Arizona Senate race still too close to call | Florida vote tally fight heats up | Trump calls for Abrams to 'move on' Nelson releases video: 'Rick Scott is trying to stop all the votes from being counted' MORE (D) decreased.

“The people of Florida deserve fairness and they deserve transparency and the supervisor of elections is refusing to give it to us,” Scott told reporters.

“I will not sit idly by while unethical liberals try to steal this election,” he added.

Florida's Senate race, as well as the gubernatorial race between Andrew Gillum (D) and former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisDozens of mail-in ballots sitting in Miami distribution center: report Florida prepares for bitter legal fight over votes Trump criticizes vote count in Arizona MORE (R) remain uncalled, while Gillum rescinded his concession in the race Saturday as his deficit behind DeSantis in the vote tally shrunk.

The president is in Paris this weekend, where he is expected to meet with President Emmanuel Macron as part of his attendance of annual Armistice Day celebrations in the city.

Trump and the Russian government have offered differing statements over the past week on whether or not he will meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin, who is also attending the celebrations, during his trip. A senior Trump administration official insisted on a call with reporters this week that “there’s nothing that’s right now planned or expected to be planned for pull asides or exchanges.”