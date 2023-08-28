Biden to mark 9/11 anniversary at ceremony in Alaska

President Biden will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by attending a memorial ceremony in Alaska on his way back from a trip to Asia, the White House announced Monday.

The president will participate in a ceremony with members of the military and their families, the White House said, while Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a commemoration ceremony in New York City at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the Pentagon Memorial that honors those killed Sept. 11, when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia and a field in Pennsylvania.

Biden has marked the anniversary of Sept. 11 in different locations in each of his three years as president so far. He traveled to all three sites in 2021 for the 20th anniversary and attended a Pentagon ceremony in 2022.

The president’s stop in Alaska will come on the heels of a trip to Asia.

Biden will attend the Group of 20 Summit in New Delhi, India, from Sept. 7-10, and he will visit Vietnam Sept. 10 as well, the White House confirmed Monday. Biden had previously said he planned to visit Vietnam in the near future.

While in Vietnam, Biden will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders “to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam,” the White House said.