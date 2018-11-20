Trump defends embattled Hyde-Smith

President Trump Donald John TrumpPaul Ryan defends Navy admiral after Trump's criticism Trump discussing visit overseas to troops following criticism: report Retired Army General: Trump is ‘acting like an 8th grader’ in attacking ex-Navy SEAL who led bin Laden operation MORE on Tuesday defended Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who has come under fire for a controversial remark about public hangings.

“She’s a tremendous woman and I think she’s going to win,” Trump said.

The president said Hyde-Smith, who faces a runoff on Nov. 27 against Democrat Mike Espy, “feels very badly about it” and added it’s a “shame” he has to deal with the controversy.

Trump is headlining two campaign events for Hyde-Smith on Monday in Mississippi.

DEVELOPING