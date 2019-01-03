Trump tweets meme mocking Warren's 2020 bid

President Trump Donald John TrumpDOJ declines to take Arpaio fight to Supreme Court Canadian man arrested for trespassing at White House says he wanted to deliver Crown Royal to Trump Graham: Trump giving up on border wall fight would be the 'end of his presidency' MORE on Thursday shared a mock-campaign logo for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Warren headed to Iowa after announcing White House bid Dem pollster says Warren wasn't looking to score a political victory with DNA test results MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign that took aim at her claims to Native American ancestry.

The president tweeted out a photoshopped image that read "Warren 1/2020th," a play on "Warren 2020." The fraction was meant as a reference to DNA test results released in October that showed Warren had Native American ancestors several generations ago.

The design of the image, which originated with the conservative outlet The Daily Wire, appeared to be based on Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren: The Democratic Party is going to say 'no' to the billionaires Sanders says he did not know about sexual harassment allegations during campaign Aides say they experienced sexism from officials in 2016 Sanders campaign MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign logo.

Warren on Monday announced the formation of an exploratory committee to run for the White House, becoming the most prominent Democrat thus far to wade into the 2020 presidential race.

The senator made the announcement in a video sent to supporters and posted on YouTube that highlighted her family history, lamented the struggles of the middle class and laid out her desire to address economic issues.

Warren is set to make a trip this weekend to Iowa, home of the first presidential primary caucus.

Asked Monday night about the prospect of running against Warren, Trump welcomed the possibility. He said "you’d have to ask her psychiatrist" whether the senator believes she can win in 2020.

Trump and other conservatives have seized on Warren's past claims of Native American heritage in their opposition to the progressive senator. The president has repeatedly deployed the derisive and racially charged nickname "Pocahontas" to describe her.

The senator sought to address the criticism in October by releasing the results of a DNA test that showed "strong evidence" she had Native American ancestors, likely six to 10 generations ago.

The Boston Globe reported in October that the results of the test indicate it's possible Warren is anywhere from 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American, though her critics have inflated those figures to mock her.

Warren's decision to release her DNA results drew criticism from some Native American groups, who said that blood tests are an inappropriate way to determine heritage.