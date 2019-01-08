Democrats fundraise off of Trump fundraising before prime-time address

House Democrats' campaign arm sent out an email on Tuesday night to fundraise off of President Trump Donald John TrumpNebraska governor refuses to sign proclamation honoring book whose author criticized Trump Trump fundraises off prime-time address Network debate on carrying Trump address is laughably hypocritical MORE’s own attempts to raise money before his national prime-time address.

Trump sent an email asking his supporters to raise $500,000 for his “Official Secure the Border Fund" at the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, before his 9 p.m. EST speech.

“Just look at the facts: drugs are poisoning our loved ones, MS-13 gang members are threatening our safety, illegal criminals are flooding our nation,” the Trump email stated.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) released their own fundraising email later Tuesday, encouraging supporters to donate $1 “to make his shutdown speech backfire."

“Trump just personally called his entire base to action,” the DCCC email read. “He just sent donors a disgusting email urging them to flood him with cash before his big shutdown tonight.”

The DCCC email then calls for a “massive surge of opposition” before Trump takes the stage so Republicans don’t think America supports “Trump’s despicable shutdown and abhorrent border wall.” It includes a pitch for readers to donate money to Democrats.

Now DCCC is fundraising off of Trump fundraising off of his wall speech tonight. Never change, DC politics! pic.twitter.com/BotOUN0yAb — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 9, 2019

Trump’s prime-time address will center around his demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president's demand for a border wall triggered a partial government shutdown on Dec. 22. Democrats have vowed to not approve any new funding for such a wall.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiLieu says passage of anti-corruption bill is key to tackling climate change, health care Trump fundraises off prime-time address Trump invites network representatives to lunch ahead of prime-time address MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer jabs Trump: ‘Enough with the memes’ Sunday shows preview: Shutdown enters week three Democrats' reforms don't go far enough for African Americans MORE (D-N.Y.) are slated to deliver a joint response to Trump’s speech on Tuesday night.