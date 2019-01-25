Brennan predicts Mueller will indict ‘a significant number of names’ familiar to Americans

Former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanHow the Clinton machine flooded the FBI with Trump-Russia dirt … until agents bit Brennan calls on Congress to end shutdown before negotiating border security: Not 'subservient' to the president Washington’s reflexive opposition to Trump on Syria MORE on Friday predicted that there will be more indictments coming from special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s probe, including “a significant number of names that will be quite familiar to the average American.”

Brennan, who has emerged as a frequent critic of President Trump, appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" shortly after news broke that longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was indicted and arrested by the FBI.

Brennan said he expects there to be a “significant number" of indictments within the next 60 days related to the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

“I expect there to be a significant number, and a significant number of names that will be quite familiar to the average American,” he added.

Brennan said Mueller’s investigation is showing that there was an “extensive effort” to influence the election that involved both Russians and Americans.

“That may have gone to the very top of the Trump campaign,” Brennan added. “I think the shoes that are yet to drop are going to be the ones that are going to be the most profound and that will hit the people at the top of the organization.”

Brennan clarified that may or may not include the president himself or members of his family.

“Clearly they have been talked to, they have been interviewed by the FBI. There is a fair amount of vulnerability that they might have on this,” Brennan said. “But, again, I defer to the special counsel’s office to make the determination about whether what they did crossed that threshold from collusion — which I think is quite evident — to criminal conspiracy.”

Brennan has a long-running feud with Trump, who revoked the former CIA director's security clearance last year after repeated criticism from Brennan on cable television and Twitter.

Stone, who worked as an informal adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign, was indicted on seven counts in connection with Mueller's investigation, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.

He was arrested early Friday morning during an FBI raid on his Fort Lauderdale, Fla., home.

According to the indictment, Stone obstructed the investigations by the House Intelligence Committee and the FBI into Russian interference in the election.

He is accused of making “multiple false statements” to the committee about his interactions with “Organization 1” — an apparent reference to WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks released troves of hacked Democratic emails before the 2016 election that the U.S. intelligence community later said were originally stolen by Russian intelligence agents.