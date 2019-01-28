Trump: Ex-Starbucks CEO Schultz 'doesn't have the guts to run for president'

President Trump Donald John TrumpPatricia Arquette thanks Mueller at SAG Awards Worker fired from Trump golf course says Trump knew undocumented people were employed Trump rips into Fox News over shutdown, border wall coverage MORE on Monday taunted Howard Schultz, who is considering a 2020 presidential bid, tweeting that the former Starbucks CEO "doesn't have the 'guts' to run."

"Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the 'smartest person,'" Trump tweeted. "Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower!"

Schultz said in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday night that he's "seriously thinking of running for president" as a "centrist independent."

"I have a long history of recognizing, I'm not the smartest person in the room, that in order to make great decisions about complex problems, I have to recruit and attract people who are smarter than me and more experienced, more skilled," Schultz said when asked about his credentials to serve as commander in chief.

Schultz told The New York Times he will make his final decision on a campaign after a three-month book tour.

Schultz served as Starbucks' CEO from 1986-2000, and again from 2008-2017.

His public declaration that he's considering a bid was met with backlash from many Democrats who urged him not to enter the race. Many on social media expressed concerns that an independent bid could siphon votes from a Democratic candidate, and boost Trump's reelection chances.

A number of Democrats have already entered the 2020 race or announced exploratory committees, including Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

The field is expected to grow in the coming months, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Dem mayors pursue 2020 runs as solution to Washington paralysis Biden allies say he doesn’t have to rush into race MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersKamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland DNC should be cautious about overemphasizing debates, as Trump may skip them in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project' Kamala Harris kicks off presidential bid in Oakland Dem mayors pursue 2020 runs as solution to Washington paralysis MORE (D-N.J.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg among those considered possible 2020 candidates.