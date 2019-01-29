Poll: One-third of GOP voters don't want Trump on 2020 ticket

One-third of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents would prefer someone other than President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for global warming to 'come back' amid winter storm Meadows re-elected House Freedom Caucus chairman Schultz says he won’t respond to Trump’s ‘childish’ tweet MORE to be party's 2020 presidential nominee, according to a poll released Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post–ABC News survey, 65 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters want Trump to run for another term.

Overall, 56 percent of Americans surveyed said they would “definitely not vote for" Trump if he is the GOP nominee.

The poll questioned 1,001 adults, including 405 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, from Jan. 21 to 24. The margin of error for the sample is 5.5 percentage points.

Among Republicans, women and younger voters leaned harder against the president.

Forty-one percent of women want a nominee other than Trump, compared to 25 percent of men.

Forty-two percent of younger respondents, between 18 and 49 years old, wanted a different nominee, while only 23 percent of those 50 and over are hoping for a different GOP standard-bearer.

The Post–ABC survey reflects polling that has generally showed the government shutdown that ended last week hurting the president's approval rating. Just 37 percent of respondents approved of the job Trump is doing in the Post–ABC poll.

An Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from last week showed just 34 percent approving of Trump's performance, a steep drop from 42 percent approval in the same poll in December.

A Politico–Morning Consult poll also from last week put the presidential approval rating at 40 percent.

Those surveys consistently showed the public blaming Trump for the 35-day partial government shutdown, which began following his demand for $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall.