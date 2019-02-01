Kellyanne Conway: Cory Booker 'sounds like a Hallmark card'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayFormer White House aide says he's not worried about lawsuit over tell-all book Ex-staffer shares Oval Office photos with Trump after being called ‘nothing more than a gofer’ George Conway slams Trump: 'Your stupidity knows no bounds' MORE said Friday that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support The Hill's Morning Report - Lawmakers `cautiously optimistic’ about a border deal MORE (N.J.) “often sounds like a Hallmark Card.”

“I think Cory Booker often sounds like a Hallmark card and not necessarily a person who is there to tell you everything he’s accomplished,” Conway said on CBS News's "Face the Nation."

“As a person who grew up in New Jersey and raised my children there before we moved here, I don’t know what’s in Sen. Booker’s record that he’s going to be able to point to and say ‘let me bring this to the entire nation,’ ” she added.

Conway's comments followed shortly after Booker announced that he is running for president in 2020. The former Newark, N.J., mayor is joining a crowded Democratic field, which includes fellow Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-N.Y.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren teases ‘big announcement’ for 2020 plans Trump: Harris had ‘best opening’ of 2020 Dems Booker tells lawmakers he is running for president and seeks their support MORE (D-Calif.).

Booker's highly anticipated announcement came on the first day of Black History Month.

“I believe that we can build a country where no one is forgotten, no one is left behind; where parents can put food on the table; where there are good-paying jobs with good benefits in every neighborhood; where our criminal justice system keeps us safe, instead of shuffling more children into cages and coffins; where we see the faces of our leaders on television and feel pride, not shame,” he said in announcing his candidacy.

Booker, who had long teased a possible 2020 run, began calling fellow lawmakers, including senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus of which he is a member, to drum up support.