Trump campaign spent nearly $100K of donor money on law firm representing Kushner

President Trump Donald John TrumpOvernight Defense: Gillibrand offers bill to let transgender troops serve | Pentagon ready to protect US personnel in Venezuela | Dems revive fight with Trump over Saudis Whitaker to testify publicly Friday, Judiciary chairman says White House: Trump has not followed diet and exercise plan ‘religiously’ MORE’s campaign spent nearly $100,000 of donor money to a law firm representing Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerHillicon Valley: Dems ready to subpoena Trump Tower meeting phone records | Dems, Whitaker in standoff over testimony | Bezos accuses National Enquirer of 'extortion' | Amazon offers rules for facial recognition | Apple releases FaceTime fix Kushner to unveil economic plan for Middle East peace: Report Dems ready to issue subpoena for phone records linked to Trump Tower meeting MORE, ABC News reported Friday.

Campaign finance records from the reelection team made two payments — $55,330 and $42,574 — to the Winston & Strawn firm. A source told the outlet that the payments to Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, were for legal fees.

A Lowell spokesman and Trump campaign officials declined to comment to the outlet about the decision to use campaign money for Kushner’s legal fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kushner’s net worth has been estimated at more than $300 million.The husband of Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, Kushner is a real estate mogul who earned more than $1.7 million in 2015 before working in the White House, according to The New York Times.

Kushner has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, but like many Trump campaign advisers he has sought legal advice during investigations from the special counsel’s office and Congress into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

Kushner was also named as a defendant in an April civil suit filed by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), alleging an international conspiracy involving Russia’s attempts to interfere in the campaign.

The suit’s defendants included the Russian government, WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign, including Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpHillicon Valley: Dems ready to subpoena Trump Tower meeting phone records | Dems, Whitaker in standoff over testimony | Bezos accuses National Enquirer of 'extortion' | Amazon offers rules for facial recognition | Apple releases FaceTime fix Dems ready to issue subpoena for phone records linked to Trump Tower meeting Hillicon Valley: House Intel panel will release Russia interviews | T-Mobile, Sprint step up merger push | DHS cyber office hosting webinars on China | Nest warns customers to shore up password security MORE

Lowell filed a motion in December asking a judge to remove Kushner from the lawsuit because it “does not contain a single factual allegation implicating Kushner in the alleged wrongdoing.”

The Trump campaign has spent more than $6.7 million in legal fees for past and present associates within the past two years, ABC News reported.

The campaign spent more than $276,000 to cover some of legal bills for Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, between October 2017 and April 2018. Cohen was in a joint defense agreement with Trump, the outlet noted.

More than $173,000 was paid to the law firm representing former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiHillicon Valley: House Intel panel will release Russia interviews | T-Mobile, Sprint step up merger push | DHS cyber office hosting webinars on China | Nest warns customers to shore up password security House Intel panel votes to release Russia interview transcripts to Mueller Trump told GOP allies he wants to paint existing border structure matte black: report MORE and more than $101,000 went to the firm representing Trump’s security team.